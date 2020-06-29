3413 Princeton Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Popular Anthem Dillon floor plan on a corner lot. It is walking distance from Thunder Vista P-8 school in desirable Adams 12 school district. The main floor offers a spacious two-story great room, formal dining room with a butler's pantry, gourmet kitchen with a granite center island featuring GE Profile appliances which include a double oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. It also has a main level study and a laundry room. Upstairs, discover four generous bedrooms & 3 baths. Includes a finished garden level basement which has a huge family room, a media room, a bedroom & a bath. Backyard features a deck on the main level & a huge pavers patio at the base of the stairs.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 Small mature dog possible with approval. No cats or large dogs allowed and pet deposit paid.



HOA dues is included in the rent which gives access to Parkside Community Center - an exclusive community center for Anthem residents.