Broomfield, CO
3413 Princeton Pl
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:35 AM

3413 Princeton Pl

3413 Princeton Place · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Princeton Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Popular Anthem Dillon floor plan on a corner lot. It is walking distance from Thunder Vista P-8 school in desirable Adams 12 school district. The main floor offers a spacious two-story great room, formal dining room with a butler's pantry, gourmet kitchen with a granite center island featuring GE Profile appliances which include a double oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. It also has a main level study and a laundry room. Upstairs, discover four generous bedrooms & 3 baths. Includes a finished garden level basement which has a huge family room, a media room, a bedroom & a bath. Backyard features a deck on the main level & a huge pavers patio at the base of the stairs.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
1 Small mature dog possible with approval. No cats or large dogs allowed and pet deposit paid.

HOA dues is included in the rent which gives access to Parkside Community Center - an exclusive community center for Anthem residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Princeton Pl have any available units?
3413 Princeton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Princeton Pl have?
Some of 3413 Princeton Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Princeton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Princeton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Princeton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Princeton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Princeton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Princeton Pl offers parking.
Does 3413 Princeton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Princeton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Princeton Pl have a pool?
No, 3413 Princeton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Princeton Pl have accessible units?
No, 3413 Princeton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Princeton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Princeton Pl has units with dishwashers.

