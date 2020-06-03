All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

3304 Molly Lane #3304

3304 Molly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Molly Lane, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3304 Molly Lane #3304 Available 09/10/19 Two Bedroom Condo Available Overlooking Broadlands Golf Course - Stunning location overlooking the Broadlands golf course with incredible views of the Front Range! Two bedroom two full bathrooms features a great room with gas fireplace and spacious kitchen. Sunny dining area is lined with windows. Master bedroom has private five piece bath. Full sized laundry room with washer/dryer included. Steps from front door is your private 2 car garage. Walk to grocery, shops, golf course, parks and schools. Community swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness center are included.

(RLNE4017039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Molly Lane #3304 have any available units?
3304 Molly Lane #3304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 Molly Lane #3304 have?
Some of 3304 Molly Lane #3304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Molly Lane #3304 currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Molly Lane #3304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Molly Lane #3304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Molly Lane #3304 is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Molly Lane #3304 offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Molly Lane #3304 offers parking.
Does 3304 Molly Lane #3304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3304 Molly Lane #3304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Molly Lane #3304 have a pool?
Yes, 3304 Molly Lane #3304 has a pool.
Does 3304 Molly Lane #3304 have accessible units?
No, 3304 Molly Lane #3304 does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Molly Lane #3304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Molly Lane #3304 does not have units with dishwashers.
