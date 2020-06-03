Amenities
3304 Molly Lane #3304 Available 09/10/19 Two Bedroom Condo Available Overlooking Broadlands Golf Course - Stunning location overlooking the Broadlands golf course with incredible views of the Front Range! Two bedroom two full bathrooms features a great room with gas fireplace and spacious kitchen. Sunny dining area is lined with windows. Master bedroom has private five piece bath. Full sized laundry room with washer/dryer included. Steps from front door is your private 2 car garage. Walk to grocery, shops, golf course, parks and schools. Community swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness center are included.
(RLNE4017039)