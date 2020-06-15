3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! NEW FLOORING, COUNTERS, EXTERIOR PAINT, APPLIANCES! CORNER LOT, LARGE DECK!Y & 36TH! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)

Tenant pays all utilities.

Up to 2 dogs allowed under 30 lbs or 1 allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent. No cats.

No smoking.

Gas forced Air Heat and Central A/C



Large four bedroom 3 bath just South of Rock Creek Preserve in Broomfield built in 1979 with 2622 square feet. Large lot with plenty of space in and out of doors! Wood floors throughout main level including the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room! Kitchen complete with new appliances, new counters, new luxury vinyl plank flooring. The family room includes wood-burning fireplace. The basement is completely finished except for the utility room. Upstairs bedrooms and hallway are carpeted. All three bathrooms have similar matching tile floors. Backyard is HUGE and extends to include space on the side of the home. Great covered front patio for your outdoor enjoyment. Across highway 36 from FlatIron crossing and First Bank Center. On the edge of the Carolyn Holmberg Reserve at Rock Creek



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.



No Cats Allowed



