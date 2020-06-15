All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct.

3223 West 12th Avenue Court · (303) 683-1774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3223 West 12th Avenue Court, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! NEW FLOORING, COUNTERS, EXTERIOR PAINT, APPLIANCES! CORNER LOT, LARGE DECK!Y & 36TH! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)
Tenant pays all utilities.
Up to 2 dogs allowed under 30 lbs or 1 allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent. No cats.
No smoking.
Gas forced Air Heat and Central A/C

Large four bedroom 3 bath just South of Rock Creek Preserve in Broomfield built in 1979 with 2622 square feet. Large lot with plenty of space in and out of doors! Wood floors throughout main level including the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room! Kitchen complete with new appliances, new counters, new luxury vinyl plank flooring. The family room includes wood-burning fireplace. The basement is completely finished except for the utility room. Upstairs bedrooms and hallway are carpeted. All three bathrooms have similar matching tile floors. Backyard is HUGE and extends to include space on the side of the home. Great covered front patio for your outdoor enjoyment. Across highway 36 from FlatIron crossing and First Bank Center. On the edge of the Carolyn Holmberg Reserve at Rock Creek

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4751101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. have any available units?
3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. have?
Some of 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. does offer parking.
Does 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. have a pool?
No, 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct. has units with dishwashers.
