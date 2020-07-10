2550 Winding River Drive A-4

Amenities

This four bedroom four bathroom home with a main floor master suite sits on a corner lot in a very desirable neighborhood. The dine-in kitchen features plenty of natural light with an abundance of windows. The main floor master bedroom has coffered ceilings and an ensuite five piece master bathroom.



2550 Winding River Drive - A4 features two additional bedrooms upstairs along with a full bathroom. A fourth bedroom and bathroom can be found in the lower level and makes for a great guest room. Also on the lower level is a space well suited for a fitness center and an entertainment area.



Schedule your showing today, this property is amazing.