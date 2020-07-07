Amenities

Immaculate 2+Bedroom in 55+ Community-Anthem Ranch - Property Id: 270032



16457 Aliante Dr. 1554 Square foot 2+ Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Anthem Ranch 55+ Del Webb Community. Desirable Arapahoe Model with Open Floor Plan. Wood Floors in Kitchen and Family Room, Cozy Fireplace, Ceiling Fan, Master Walk In Shower, Large Walk In Closet, Plus a Smart Room/Office & Nice Private Backyard. Won't Last!! Perfect Home In Sought After Anthem Ranch. Indoor and outdoor pools, and a fitness center with indoor track await at the exclusive 32,000 square foot Aspen Lodge. Fill your calendar with events like excursions to local galleries, farmer's markets and outdoor concerts. 48 miles of trails and 735 acres of open space. Minutes to Colorado National Golf Club. MUST SEE!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

