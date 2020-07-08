All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated May 19 2020

1599 Cedar Street

1599 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1599 Cedar Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Northmoor Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large open concept home in Broomfield available now! This home has 4 bedrooms, beautiful tile throughout, large dual sink bathroom connected to the main level Master, spacious kitchen, open living room and dining room, and thoughtful updates throughout. This unit is very clean and has been very well taken of, and is ready for you to move in today.
.
Fantastic neighborhood with parks, restaurants, shopping and close commute to I-25, Hwy 36 and all that Colorado has to offer. Large 2 car garage, laundry room with W&D, massive side yard and back patio.
Pet ok with approval and additional pet deposit and rent.
This is a no-smoking property.
Call today, this home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1599 Cedar Street have any available units?
1599 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1599 Cedar Street have?
Some of 1599 Cedar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1599 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1599 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1599 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1599 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 1599 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 1599 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 1599 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1599 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1599 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 1599 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1599 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 1599 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1599 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1599 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.

