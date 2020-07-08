1599 Cedar Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large open concept home in Broomfield available now! This home has 4 bedrooms, beautiful tile throughout, large dual sink bathroom connected to the main level Master, spacious kitchen, open living room and dining room, and thoughtful updates throughout. This unit is very clean and has been very well taken of, and is ready for you to move in today.

Fantastic neighborhood with parks, restaurants, shopping and close commute to I-25, Hwy 36 and all that Colorado has to offer. Large 2 car garage, laundry room with W&D, massive side yard and back patio.

Pet ok with approval and additional pet deposit and rent.

This is a no-smoking property.

Call today, this home will not last!