14300 Waterside Lane #O5 Available 06/05/20 Spectacular 2BD/2BA Broomfield Condo! - This 2BD/2BA end unit condo boasts a second floor patio with views, an attached 1 car garage and so much more! Spend the cold winter nights nestled up by the gas fireplace and entertain your guests with a kitchen containing stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new lighting. With a W/D on the main living floor and a huge walk in closet in the master bedroom, this home is sure to lease quickly! Walking distance to Meridian Elementary. Water/Sewer/Trash/ and use of the Community Pool included in rent. Call us today to schedule your private showing.



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



*Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy.*



