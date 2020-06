Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic condo on 2nd floor in a secured building with access to a gym, pool with hot tub, fire pit, and clubhouse. Reserved parking space in parking garage, balcony, quick access to Boulder and Denver. HOA pays for Water/sewer/trash.

For questions or to set up a showing, contact property manager Brad via call, text, or e-mail at 720-448-6951 or brad@dakotamgmt.com.

Sec Dep $1,650. No Smoking, No Growing, No Students. Applications done online at www.dakotamgmt.com.