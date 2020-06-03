13556 Via Varra

Amenities

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Vantage Point will welcome you with 1,637 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, brand new carpet will be installed December 31st 2019, and enjoy access to the community pool, club house, and fitness center! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the balcony or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cradleboard Trail and Del Corso Park. Also nearby are FlatIrons Mall, AMC Flatiron Crossing, King Soopers, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to US 36 and Northwest Parkway.



Nearby schools include Aspen Creek K-8 and Monarch High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.



Rent includes trash and snow removal.



