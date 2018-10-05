All apartments in Broomfield
12863 King St

12863 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

12863 King Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Luxurious Condo in Broomfield - Property Id: 90876

This place has it all - beautiful interior (hardwood floors, designer paint), beautiful exterior (swimming pool, fitness facility), and beautiful places close by (craft beer, anyone?) So, if you like pools, beer, and paint, then this Pretty Place in Beautiful Broomfield is for you! And it has an attached single garage where you can park your beautiful car or store your beautiful stuff! Beauty all around! You may be telling yourself, This is not my beautiful house! But it could be! This potentially once-in-a-lifetime place is available right now! 12-month+ lease available. Pets negotiable!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12863 King St have any available units?
12863 King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12863 King St have?
Some of 12863 King St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12863 King St currently offering any rent specials?
12863 King St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12863 King St pet-friendly?
No, 12863 King St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 12863 King St offer parking?
Yes, 12863 King St does offer parking.
Does 12863 King St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12863 King St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12863 King St have a pool?
Yes, 12863 King St has a pool.
Does 12863 King St have accessible units?
No, 12863 King St does not have accessible units.
Does 12863 King St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12863 King St has units with dishwashers.
