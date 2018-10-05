12863 King St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Luxurious Condo in Broomfield - Property Id: 90876



This place has it all - beautiful interior (hardwood floors, designer paint), beautiful exterior (swimming pool, fitness facility), and beautiful places close by (craft beer, anyone?) So, if you like pools, beer, and paint, then this Pretty Place in Beautiful Broomfield is for you! And it has an attached single garage where you can park your beautiful car or store your beautiful stuff! Beauty all around! You may be telling yourself, This is not my beautiful house! But it could be! This potentially once-in-a-lifetime place is available right now! 12-month+ lease available. Pets negotiable!

