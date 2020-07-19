All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 12806 King Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
12806 King Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12806 King Street

12806 King Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12806 King Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
12806 King Street Available 03/22/19 Two-story town home in Broomfield - Featuring a main floor master suite in a two-story town home in sought-after Broomfield. This residence is in immaculate condition with light filled vaulted ceilings, two story entry, island kitchen with beautiful cherry cabinets, garage parking, all appliances included, fireplace and flexible second story loft. Just blocks away from award winning recreation center, shopping, open space trails, dog park and so much more. Community pool and clubhouse are just steps away from your town home. Perfectly positioned between Boulder and Denver and access to all that the northern corridor has to offer.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (12806 King Street) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers
This is a non-smoking unit
No pets
Resident(s) responsible for paying utility costs
Security deposit is equal to one month's rent unless otherwise stated

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4636024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 King Street have any available units?
12806 King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12806 King Street have?
Some of 12806 King Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12806 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
12806 King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12806 King Street is pet friendly.
Does 12806 King Street offer parking?
Yes, 12806 King Street offers parking.
Does 12806 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12806 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 King Street have a pool?
Yes, 12806 King Street has a pool.
Does 12806 King Street have accessible units?
No, 12806 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12806 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12806 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College