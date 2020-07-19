Amenities

12806 King Street Available 03/22/19 Two-story town home in Broomfield - Featuring a main floor master suite in a two-story town home in sought-after Broomfield. This residence is in immaculate condition with light filled vaulted ceilings, two story entry, island kitchen with beautiful cherry cabinets, garage parking, all appliances included, fireplace and flexible second story loft. Just blocks away from award winning recreation center, shopping, open space trails, dog park and so much more. Community pool and clubhouse are just steps away from your town home. Perfectly positioned between Boulder and Denver and access to all that the northern corridor has to offer.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers

This is a non-smoking unit

No pets

Resident(s) responsible for paying utility costs

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent unless otherwise stated



No Pets Allowed



