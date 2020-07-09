All apartments in Broomfield
1140 Opal St #204
1140 Opal St #204

1140 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Broomfield - This unit offers 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lots of Natural light. Family room with fireplace and large sliding doors to balcony. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, dining area. Master bedroom is large with access to private balcony, large walk in closet 2nd bedroom is large with ample closet space. Washer and dryer in unit. 1 Car Garage. Hunter Douglas honeycomb top down blinds. Nest Doorbell, smart key less entry and thermostat. Pool and Clubhouse. Close to Denver, boulder and highways. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Opal St #204 have any available units?
1140 Opal St #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Opal St #204 have?
Some of 1140 Opal St #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Opal St #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Opal St #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Opal St #204 pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Opal St #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 1140 Opal St #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Opal St #204 offers parking.
Does 1140 Opal St #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Opal St #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Opal St #204 have a pool?
Yes, 1140 Opal St #204 has a pool.
Does 1140 Opal St #204 have accessible units?
No, 1140 Opal St #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Opal St #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Opal St #204 does not have units with dishwashers.

