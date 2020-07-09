1140 Opal St #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Broomfield - This unit offers 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lots of Natural light. Family room with fireplace and large sliding doors to balcony. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, dining area. Master bedroom is large with access to private balcony, large walk in closet 2nd bedroom is large with ample closet space. Washer and dryer in unit. 1 Car Garage. Hunter Douglas honeycomb top down blinds. Nest Doorbell, smart key less entry and thermostat. Pool and Clubhouse. Close to Denver, boulder and highways. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781142)