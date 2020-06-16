11306 Colony Cir

Amenities
Available August 1. 2020
Cool urban Venue at Arista living. This huge, beautiful, clean, newly renovated, 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom condo is located in the middle of pretty much everything - 10 minutes to Boulder, 15 minutes to Denver, 2 minutes to Interlocken and Flatirons Crossing. Walking distance to urban dining, shops, event center, parks, hospitals, and transit center.
Condo is single story, ground level, ADA compliant with an attached garage.
Other features:
Fireplace
A/C
Granite countertops
Walk in closets
Patio
Water and trash/recycling service included
http://www.aristabroomfield.com