Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

11306 Colony Cir

11306 Colony Circle · (303) 520-1007
Location

11306 Colony Circle, Broomfield, CO 80021
Broomfield Urban Transit Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available August 1. 2020
Cool urban Venue at Arista living. This huge, beautiful, clean, newly renovated, 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom condo is located in the middle of pretty much everything - 10 minutes to Boulder, 15 minutes to Denver, 2 minutes to Interlocken and Flatirons Crossing. Walking distance to urban dining, shops, event center, parks, hospitals, and transit center.
Condo is single story, ground level, ADA compliant with an attached garage.

Other features:
Fireplace
A/C
Granite countertops
Walk in closets
Patio

Water and trash/recycling service included

http://www.aristabroomfield.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 Colony Cir have any available units?
11306 Colony Cir has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 11306 Colony Cir have?
Some of 11306 Colony Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 Colony Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11306 Colony Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 Colony Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11306 Colony Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11306 Colony Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11306 Colony Cir does offer parking.
Does 11306 Colony Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11306 Colony Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 Colony Cir have a pool?
No, 11306 Colony Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11306 Colony Cir have accessible units?
No, 11306 Colony Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 Colony Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 Colony Cir has units with dishwashers.
