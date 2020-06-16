11306 Colony Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available August 1. 2020

Cool urban Venue at Arista living. This huge, beautiful, clean, newly renovated, 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom condo is located in the middle of pretty much everything - 10 minutes to Boulder, 15 minutes to Denver, 2 minutes to Interlocken and Flatirons Crossing. Walking distance to urban dining, shops, event center, parks, hospitals, and transit center.

Condo is single story, ground level, ADA compliant with an attached garage.



Other features:

Fireplace

A/C

Granite countertops

Walk in closets

Patio



Water and trash/recycling service included



http://www.aristabroomfield.com