106 Pine Way

Desirable Greenway Park Location - 3bed/3bath! - Check out this updated 3bed/3 bath home in Broomfield. Located in The Desirable Greenway Park Community Offering a 9-Hole Golf Course, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, & Clubhouse.



Tons of wonderful upgrades including newer windows, newer paint, and gleaming hardwood floors. Flowing and open layout in a split-level design. Main living space offers a large kitchen open to an eat-in space and family room. Kitchen features white appliances that blend well with the updated oak cabinetry. Convenient powder bath just off the main living space. Very private master suite on its own level accessible through double doors. Bright and spacious with vaulted ceilings. Full master bath and walk-in closet lined with cedar. Two additional guest bedrooms, a 2nd full bath, and large laundry room complete the lower level.



Ideal home in a central location halfway between Denver and Boulder. Convenient covered parking in the 1-car garage. Close Proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping, Westminster Promenade, hiking and biking trails, HWY 36 or I-25.



1Year Lease Preferred

1 Small Dog (under 25 pounds) Non-dangerous breed

$35/month pet rent

Non Smoking/Non Medical Marijuana Property

Ready for Immediate Possession



No Cats Allowed



