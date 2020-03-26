All apartments in Broomfield
106 Pine Way

106 Pine Way · (303) 327-6583
Location

106 Pine Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Pine Way · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1464 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Desirable Greenway Park Location - 3bed/3bath! - Check out this updated 3bed/3 bath home in Broomfield. Located in The Desirable Greenway Park Community Offering a 9-Hole Golf Course, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, & Clubhouse.

Tons of wonderful upgrades including newer windows, newer paint, and gleaming hardwood floors. Flowing and open layout in a split-level design. Main living space offers a large kitchen open to an eat-in space and family room. Kitchen features white appliances that blend well with the updated oak cabinetry. Convenient powder bath just off the main living space. Very private master suite on its own level accessible through double doors. Bright and spacious with vaulted ceilings. Full master bath and walk-in closet lined with cedar. Two additional guest bedrooms, a 2nd full bath, and large laundry room complete the lower level.

Ideal home in a central location halfway between Denver and Boulder. Convenient covered parking in the 1-car garage. Close Proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping, Westminster Promenade, hiking and biking trails, HWY 36 or I-25.

1Year Lease Preferred
1 Small Dog (under 25 pounds) Non-dangerous breed
$35/month pet rent
Non Smoking/Non Medical Marijuana Property
Ready for Immediate Possession

Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!
Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5829151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

