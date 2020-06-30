All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:31 AM

1005 Kohl St

1005 Kohl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Kohl Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Home in a Great Neighborhood, available for immediate move in. Freshly updated with new paint, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, A/C, sprinkler system and much more. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and is over 2100 sq ft. Large and nicely landscaped fenced yard, covered patio, attached garage, large basement with storage, Washer and Dryer included with rent.

Awesome neighborhood in the heart of Broomfield - across the street from Kohl Elementary School and close to Broomfield High School make this a very special area. Trails, parks, shopping and other amenities are all close by! Quick access to Highway 287 and 36.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Kohl St have any available units?
1005 Kohl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Kohl St have?
Some of 1005 Kohl St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Kohl St currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Kohl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Kohl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Kohl St is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Kohl St offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Kohl St offers parking.
Does 1005 Kohl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Kohl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Kohl St have a pool?
No, 1005 Kohl St does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Kohl St have accessible units?
No, 1005 Kohl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Kohl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Kohl St has units with dishwashers.

