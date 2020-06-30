1005 Kohl St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Home in a Great Neighborhood, available for immediate move in. Freshly updated with new paint, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, A/C, sprinkler system and much more. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and is over 2100 sq ft. Large and nicely landscaped fenced yard, covered patio, attached garage, large basement with storage, Washer and Dryer included with rent.



Awesome neighborhood in the heart of Broomfield - across the street from Kohl Elementary School and close to Broomfield High School make this a very special area. Trails, parks, shopping and other amenities are all close by! Quick access to Highway 287 and 36.