Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1 bedroom 1 Bath - apartment, no pets allowed. Tenant pays the gas & electric, the owner pays the waster/sewer, trash. The security deposit is the same as the rent.

1 bedroom 1 Bath - apartment, no pets allowed. Tenant pays the gas & electric, the owner pays the waster/sewer, trash. The security deposit is the same as the rent.