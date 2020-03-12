4900 Mt. Shavano St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Newer 3 beds 2 beds 3773 sq ft (1886 sq ft finished + 1886 garden level unfinished bsmt) 2 car garage Ranch style home. Master bedroom with double custom shelving closet & master bath. Kitchen with plenty cabinet, pantry closet, quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances with gas stove & eat at - kitchen island. Family room, Living room, Dining room, & Laundry room. Deck patio great for bbq & fully fence. Central A/C with energy efficiency furnace. Good size garage. Minutes away from grocery, convenience stores, school, trail, I 76 & many more! NO Pet & MMJ is NOT allowed in the premise please. Available NOW!! Thank you. For more info or showing, please contact Andy @ (303) 263 4496.