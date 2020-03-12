All apartments in Brighton
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:06 AM

4900 Mt. Shavano St

4900 Mount Shavano Street · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Mount Shavano Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Newer 3 beds 2 beds 3773 sq ft (1886 sq ft finished + 1886 garden level unfinished bsmt) 2 car garage Ranch style home. Master bedroom with double custom shelving closet & master bath. Kitchen with plenty cabinet, pantry closet, quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances with gas stove & eat at - kitchen island. Family room, Living room, Dining room, & Laundry room. Deck patio great for bbq & fully fence. Central A/C with energy efficiency furnace. Good size garage. Minutes away from grocery, convenience stores, school, trail, I 76 & many more! NO Pet & MMJ is NOT allowed in the premise please. Available NOW!! Thank you. For more info or showing, please contact Andy @ (303) 263 4496.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Mt. Shavano St have any available units?
4900 Mt. Shavano St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 4900 Mt. Shavano St have?
Some of 4900 Mt. Shavano St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Mt. Shavano St currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Mt. Shavano St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Mt. Shavano St pet-friendly?
No, 4900 Mt. Shavano St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 4900 Mt. Shavano St offer parking?
Yes, 4900 Mt. Shavano St offers parking.
Does 4900 Mt. Shavano St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Mt. Shavano St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Mt. Shavano St have a pool?
No, 4900 Mt. Shavano St does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Mt. Shavano St have accessible units?
No, 4900 Mt. Shavano St does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Mt. Shavano St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Mt. Shavano St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 Mt. Shavano St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4900 Mt. Shavano St has units with air conditioning.
