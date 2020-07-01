All apartments in Brighton
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4533 Crestone Peak Street

4533 Crestone Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

4533 Crestone Peak Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 05/05/20 Spacious 1400 sqft 2 bedroom with two car garage - Property Id: 5252

Super cute house for rent, open and modern floor plan and finishes. Two bedrooms, Two full bathrooms. Master Bed room is large with spacious bath and walk in closet Two car detached garage, plus one outdoor parking pad space, ramp accessible from outside to in, easy maintenance yard, pool community, close to grocery store, schools, parks, I-76 and buses. Please call for an application. $1850/per month + $2000 deposit. A HE Washer and Dryer are also included along with all appliances. This is a non-smoking house please. This house is part of an HOA that has maintenance take care of the grass on the front and side of the house, only the back yard is required to be maintained - a small electric mower is included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5252
Property Id 5252

(RLNE5740619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Crestone Peak Street have any available units?
4533 Crestone Peak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 4533 Crestone Peak Street have?
Some of 4533 Crestone Peak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 Crestone Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Crestone Peak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Crestone Peak Street pet-friendly?
No, 4533 Crestone Peak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 4533 Crestone Peak Street offer parking?
Yes, 4533 Crestone Peak Street offers parking.
Does 4533 Crestone Peak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4533 Crestone Peak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Crestone Peak Street have a pool?
Yes, 4533 Crestone Peak Street has a pool.
Does 4533 Crestone Peak Street have accessible units?
No, 4533 Crestone Peak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Crestone Peak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Crestone Peak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 Crestone Peak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4533 Crestone Peak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

