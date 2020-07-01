4533 Crestone Peak Street

Amenities
Available 05/05/20 Spacious 1400 sqft 2 bedroom with two car garage - Property Id: 5252
Super cute house for rent, open and modern floor plan and finishes. Two bedrooms, Two full bathrooms. Master Bed room is large with spacious bath and walk in closet Two car detached garage, plus one outdoor parking pad space, ramp accessible from outside to in, easy maintenance yard, pool community, close to grocery store, schools, parks, I-76 and buses. Please call for an application. $1850/per month + $2000 deposit. A HE Washer and Dryer are also included along with all appliances. This is a non-smoking house please. This house is part of an HOA that has maintenance take care of the grass on the front and side of the house, only the back yard is required to be maintained - a small electric mower is included.
