Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:40 PM

4419 Mount Sneffels Street

4419 Mount Sneffels Street · No Longer Available
Location

4419 Mount Sneffels Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

Come tour this spacious and modern home in Brighton! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and many windows that bring in great natural light. The kitchen has an open floor plan with matching black appliances, granite countertops, and tons of beautiful white cabinetry. The living room is the heart of this home and includes dark hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace, and a built-in entertainment center with space for a tv and shelving for storage. A separate laundry room allows for extra convenience and features a washer and dryer. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado weather on the large patio, or allow your furry friend to run in the full fenced in yard. This is an awesome space for summer bbq’s and entertaining. This property also has an unfinished basement with even more space for all your storage needs. You will love the location of this home with easy access to I-76, E-470 and is only a 30 minute drive to downtown Denver. This property will go quick so, sign up for a tour today!

Pets - Yes (2 Dogs Max)
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Parking - 2 Car Attached
Basement - Unfinished

This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 Mount Sneffels Street have any available units?
4419 Mount Sneffels Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 4419 Mount Sneffels Street have?
Some of 4419 Mount Sneffels Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 Mount Sneffels Street currently offering any rent specials?
4419 Mount Sneffels Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 Mount Sneffels Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4419 Mount Sneffels Street is pet friendly.
Does 4419 Mount Sneffels Street offer parking?
Yes, 4419 Mount Sneffels Street does offer parking.
Does 4419 Mount Sneffels Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4419 Mount Sneffels Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 Mount Sneffels Street have a pool?
No, 4419 Mount Sneffels Street does not have a pool.
Does 4419 Mount Sneffels Street have accessible units?
No, 4419 Mount Sneffels Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 Mount Sneffels Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4419 Mount Sneffels Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4419 Mount Sneffels Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4419 Mount Sneffels Street does not have units with air conditioning.
