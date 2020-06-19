4419 Mount Sneffels Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Come tour this spacious and modern home in Brighton! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and many windows that bring in great natural light. The kitchen has an open floor plan with matching black appliances, granite countertops, and tons of beautiful white cabinetry. The living room is the heart of this home and includes dark hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace, and a built-in entertainment center with space for a tv and shelving for storage. A separate laundry room allows for extra convenience and features a washer and dryer. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado weather on the large patio, or allow your furry friend to run in the full fenced in yard. This is an awesome space for summer bbq’s and entertaining. This property also has an unfinished basement with even more space for all your storage needs. You will love the location of this home with easy access to I-76, E-470 and is only a 30 minute drive to downtown Denver. This property will go quick so, sign up for a tour today!



Pets - Yes (2 Dogs Max)

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Parking - 2 Car Attached

Basement - Unfinished



This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.