4287 Prairie Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well cared for 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 baths. All new interior paint will be complete this week!

Open kitchen and all appliances included. Cozy gas fireplace. Main Floor washer and dryer! 5 piece master with HUGE walk in closet! Large basement for lots of storage and 2 car garage. Great fenced in backyard and Neighborhood parks!



Close to Highway 76, 85 -easy commute to Denver, Buckley Air Force Base and surrounding areas!



No Smoking. No growing. Dogs may be considered with additional deposit. No cats. Lease through July with 12 month renewal option.



For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com



To set up showing text or call Sam at 3o3-621-4694. Image of photo ID will be required to be on file with the office before showing can be confirmed.



Please note applications will be processed in the order they are received.



No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for information on third party advertisements.