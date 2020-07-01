All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 4287 Prairie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
4287 Prairie Dr
Last updated November 11 2019 at 8:35 AM

4287 Prairie Dr

4287 Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4287 Prairie Drive, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well cared for 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 baths. All new interior paint will be complete this week!
Open kitchen and all appliances included. Cozy gas fireplace. Main Floor washer and dryer! 5 piece master with HUGE walk in closet! Large basement for lots of storage and 2 car garage. Great fenced in backyard and Neighborhood parks!

Close to Highway 76, 85 -easy commute to Denver, Buckley Air Force Base and surrounding areas!

No Smoking. No growing. Dogs may be considered with additional deposit. No cats. Lease through July with 12 month renewal option.

For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com

To set up showing text or call Sam at 3o3-621-4694. Image of photo ID will be required to be on file with the office before showing can be confirmed.

Please note applications will be processed in the order they are received.

No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for information on third party advertisements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4287 Prairie Dr have any available units?
4287 Prairie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 4287 Prairie Dr have?
Some of 4287 Prairie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4287 Prairie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4287 Prairie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4287 Prairie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4287 Prairie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4287 Prairie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4287 Prairie Dr offers parking.
Does 4287 Prairie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4287 Prairie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4287 Prairie Dr have a pool?
No, 4287 Prairie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4287 Prairie Dr have accessible units?
No, 4287 Prairie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4287 Prairie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4287 Prairie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4287 Prairie Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4287 Prairie Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College