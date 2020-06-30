393 Cade St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Watch the video walkthrough tour at PMI Mile High dot com,



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3084 ft ranch home on corner lot with attached two car garage. This home is very spacious with an open layout including a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island/ breakfast nook, gorgeous tile backsplash and 42 inch dark wood cabinets. Kitchen overlooks great room including dining space and large living room area with gas fireplace. Additionally on the main level you will find a master suite with five piece bath and a large walk-in closet, a second bedroom, and an office with French door entry that could be used as an additional bedroom if desired. The basement is fully finished with a large family room, an additional bedroom and bath. Backyard is beautifully landscaped with a patio for entertaining and a fenced in dog run. Washer/Dryer and A/C included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Denver International Airport accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants, parks and shopping.



Property is shown by appointment only.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, Water and Sewer. Trash is included in rent.



Watch video Walk through tour on our website.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.