All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 393 Cade St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
393 Cade St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:07 AM

393 Cade St

393 Cade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

393 Cade Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Watch the video walkthrough tour at PMI Mile High dot com,

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3084 ft ranch home on corner lot with attached two car garage. This home is very spacious with an open layout including a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island/ breakfast nook, gorgeous tile backsplash and 42 inch dark wood cabinets. Kitchen overlooks great room including dining space and large living room area with gas fireplace. Additionally on the main level you will find a master suite with five piece bath and a large walk-in closet, a second bedroom, and an office with French door entry that could be used as an additional bedroom if desired. The basement is fully finished with a large family room, an additional bedroom and bath. Backyard is beautifully landscaped with a patio for entertaining and a fenced in dog run. Washer/Dryer and A/C included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Denver International Airport accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants, parks and shopping.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, Water and Sewer. Trash is included in rent.

Watch video Walk through tour on our website.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 Cade St have any available units?
393 Cade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 393 Cade St have?
Some of 393 Cade St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 Cade St currently offering any rent specials?
393 Cade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 Cade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 393 Cade St is pet friendly.
Does 393 Cade St offer parking?
Yes, 393 Cade St offers parking.
Does 393 Cade St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 393 Cade St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 Cade St have a pool?
No, 393 Cade St does not have a pool.
Does 393 Cade St have accessible units?
No, 393 Cade St does not have accessible units.
Does 393 Cade St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 393 Cade St has units with dishwashers.
Does 393 Cade St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 393 Cade St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College