3588 Maple Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

COMING JUNE 2020! Stunning Sugar Creek 3 bed+loft 2 story home with open floor plan on an Amazing Private Lot! Enter to your light and bright living room with picture windows leading into dining room with beautiful wainscoting trim & spacious family room with gas fireplace for relaxing open to the kitchen. In the kitchen you will find all kitchen appliances including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built in microwave, island for entertaining & extra seating, hardwood floors, 42” maple cabinets for storage, breakfast nook. Mudroom off 3 car garage has a built-in coat rack & bench for convenience and private office area with built in desk & cabinets, ½ bathroom on main level for convenience. Enjoy the outdoors on your large patio with built in patio cover and patio furniture for relaxing, enjoying the peacefulness your huge private landscaped fenced back yard (.36 acres) with tiered landscaping and garden beds for planting. Upstairs you will find your spacious master suite with an enormous walk in closet, 5 piece bathroom with his and hers sinks & soaking tub. 2 more large bedrooms & a loft/bonus room, lots of closet space, hall bathroom with double sinks and laundry room with full size washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. Features: Central air, over ½ an acre lot, 3587 square feet (2526 finished square feet + 1061 square feet in huge unfinished basement for extra space or storage, covered front porch, sprinkler system for yard & all tiered landscaping. Convenient to I-76, close to Prairie Center for shopping & dining and the Oasis Waterpark. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Dog negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent. Level Up Property Management, 720-787-9095 / stephanie@leveluprent.com