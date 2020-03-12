All apartments in Brighton
3588 Maple Circle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

3588 Maple Circle

3588 Maple Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3588 Maple Circle, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING JUNE 2020! Stunning Sugar Creek 3 bed+loft 2 story home with open floor plan on an Amazing Private Lot! Enter to your light and bright living room with picture windows leading into dining room with beautiful wainscoting trim & spacious family room with gas fireplace for relaxing open to the kitchen. In the kitchen you will find all kitchen appliances including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built in microwave, island for entertaining & extra seating, hardwood floors, 42” maple cabinets for storage, breakfast nook. Mudroom off 3 car garage has a built-in coat rack & bench for convenience and private office area with built in desk & cabinets, ½ bathroom on main level for convenience. Enjoy the outdoors on your large patio with built in patio cover and patio furniture for relaxing, enjoying the peacefulness your huge private landscaped fenced back yard (.36 acres) with tiered landscaping and garden beds for planting. Upstairs you will find your spacious master suite with an enormous walk in closet, 5 piece bathroom with his and hers sinks & soaking tub. 2 more large bedrooms & a loft/bonus room, lots of closet space, hall bathroom with double sinks and laundry room with full size washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. Features: Central air, over ½ an acre lot, 3587 square feet (2526 finished square feet + 1061 square feet in huge unfinished basement for extra space or storage, covered front porch, sprinkler system for yard & all tiered landscaping. Convenient to I-76, close to Prairie Center for shopping & dining and the Oasis Waterpark. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Dog negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent. Level Up Property Management, 720-787-9095 / stephanie@leveluprent.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3588 Maple Circle have any available units?
3588 Maple Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 3588 Maple Circle have?
Some of 3588 Maple Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3588 Maple Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3588 Maple Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3588 Maple Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3588 Maple Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3588 Maple Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3588 Maple Circle offers parking.
Does 3588 Maple Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3588 Maple Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3588 Maple Circle have a pool?
No, 3588 Maple Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3588 Maple Circle have accessible units?
No, 3588 Maple Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3588 Maple Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3588 Maple Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3588 Maple Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3588 Maple Circle has units with air conditioning.
