3090 East Southern Street

Location

3090 East Southern Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
Contemporary tri-level home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in desirable Brighton neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping, with easy commutes to downtown Denver, Boulder, and DIA. Relax in front of the fireplace in the downstairs family room with updated flooring. The attached heated garage with updated electrical is a handyman's paradise. Adjacent to Sister Cities park with playground and walking trail. Other features of this home include: Corian countertops and backsplash, Central air, Covered front porch and back patio, Wooden deck, Insulated garage and garage door with electric heater, cast iron sink in kitchen, Separate 60 amp sub-panel in garage, Mature landscaping, New double-pane insulated sliding patio door. Backs up to open space and canal, No HOA fees!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

