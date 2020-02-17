All apartments in Brighton
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:12 AM

249 1/2 n 5th ave

249 1/2 N 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

249 1/2 N 5th Ave, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 1/1, walk to restaurants and shops! - Property Id: 154596

1b/1ba unfurnished single family home in a quiet neighborhood. The home shares a lot with a second home. Each home has its own lawn and yard bordered by 6 ft wood fences on the sides for additional privacy.

Kitchen has new cabinets and new appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, self-cleaning gas stove, and built in microwave. Double stainless steel sink and garbage disposal. Air conditioning. The bedroom is huge, 16 x 12 ft, which compares to most apartments of 9 x 10 ft or smaller. Large closet.

Year lease required. Rent is $1250 per month, includes sewer/trash, tenant pays water and electricity/gas. Deposit is 1 month's rent. Off-street parking for 2 cars. A single car garage is also available for an additional $50/mo. Pets are an additional non-refundable $300 deposit, plus $35/mo. Limit two pets, no dangerous breeds due to insurance. No smoking/vaping in unit. Full credit and background check required for all adults.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154596
Property Id 154596

(RLNE5631149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 1/2 n 5th ave have any available units?
249 1/2 n 5th ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 249 1/2 n 5th ave have?
Some of 249 1/2 n 5th ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 1/2 n 5th ave currently offering any rent specials?
249 1/2 n 5th ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 1/2 n 5th ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 1/2 n 5th ave is pet friendly.
Does 249 1/2 n 5th ave offer parking?
Yes, 249 1/2 n 5th ave offers parking.
Does 249 1/2 n 5th ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 1/2 n 5th ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 1/2 n 5th ave have a pool?
No, 249 1/2 n 5th ave does not have a pool.
Does 249 1/2 n 5th ave have accessible units?
No, 249 1/2 n 5th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 249 1/2 n 5th ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 1/2 n 5th ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 1/2 n 5th ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 249 1/2 n 5th ave has units with air conditioning.
