249 1/2 n 5th ave

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Remodeled 1/1, walk to restaurants and shops! - Property Id: 154596



1b/1ba unfurnished single family home in a quiet neighborhood. The home shares a lot with a second home. Each home has its own lawn and yard bordered by 6 ft wood fences on the sides for additional privacy.



Kitchen has new cabinets and new appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, self-cleaning gas stove, and built in microwave. Double stainless steel sink and garbage disposal. Air conditioning. The bedroom is huge, 16 x 12 ft, which compares to most apartments of 9 x 10 ft or smaller. Large closet.



Year lease required. Rent is $1250 per month, includes sewer/trash, tenant pays water and electricity/gas. Deposit is 1 month's rent. Off-street parking for 2 cars. A single car garage is also available for an additional $50/mo. Pets are an additional non-refundable $300 deposit, plus $35/mo. Limit two pets, no dangerous breeds due to insurance. No smoking/vaping in unit. Full credit and background check required for all adults.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154596

