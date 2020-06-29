2431 Cherry Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f74300305d ---- Very nice, contemporary, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, tri-level home with partially finished basement. Lots of finished square feet on a large lot!! All major kitchen appliances included and a washer/dryer. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and much more. Available 06/09/19 Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Partially Finished Basement Stove Washer/Dryer