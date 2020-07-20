All apartments in Brighton
201 S 25th Ave
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:24 AM

201 S 25th Ave

201 South 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 South 25th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Renovated Brighton Home for Lease - Property Id: 120356

Text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

If you are looking for no stairs and maintenance free luxury living then look no further. You will enjoy one level living with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open kitchen with living area and dining. For the warmer mornings and evenings your private patio with be great to enjoy coffee and wine or even the daily meditation. 2 car attached garage comes with no extra charge!

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Todd Creek, Hudson, Frederick, Firestone, Henderson

*Home is for sale but would be purchased and rented to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Signature Realty North, Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120356
Property Id 120356

(RLNE4881455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

