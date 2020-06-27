All apartments in Brighton
Location

146 South 45th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This bright one story home is located in Brighton Crossing on a corner lot with a 2 car garage. New carpet and flooring! Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, pantry closet, all appliances, eating space and kitchen island. Living area with gas fireplace and earth tone paint. Master bedroom with generous size walk in closet and 5 piece bathroom with oversized soaking tub. Central a/c, fenced & landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Front and back patios, great for relaxing and bbqâs. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Community amenities are top notch with the amazing Venture Center, Water Park, Rec Center, Splash Pad, Parks and more! Easy access to Downtown Denver, I 76 , E470, Hwy 85, shopping & restaurants. 20 minutes to DIA. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 S 45th Ave have any available units?
146 S 45th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 146 S 45th Ave have?
Some of 146 S 45th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 S 45th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
146 S 45th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 S 45th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 S 45th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 146 S 45th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 146 S 45th Ave offers parking.
Does 146 S 45th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 S 45th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 S 45th Ave have a pool?
No, 146 S 45th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 146 S 45th Ave have accessible units?
No, 146 S 45th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 146 S 45th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 S 45th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 S 45th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 S 45th Ave has units with air conditioning.
