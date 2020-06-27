146 S 45th Ave

Amenities
This bright one story home is located in Brighton Crossing on a corner lot with a 2 car garage. New carpet and flooring! Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, pantry closet, all appliances, eating space and kitchen island. Living area with gas fireplace and earth tone paint. Master bedroom with generous size walk in closet and 5 piece bathroom with oversized soaking tub. Central a/c, fenced & landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Front and back patios, great for relaxing and bbqâs. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Community amenities are top notch with the amazing Venture Center, Water Park, Rec Center, Splash Pad, Parks and more! Easy access to Downtown Denver, I 76 , E470, Hwy 85, shopping & restaurants. 20 minutes to DIA. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com