145 S 18th Ave C

Amenities
Luxurious 2 BDRM Apt Home - Recently Renovated - Property Id: 169380
Spacious, 100% renovated 2 BDRM luxury apt near grocery store and restaurants. This is a premier, first-level unit in a brick four-plex in which all units have been completely renovated with granite bathrooms, SS kitchen appliances, new tile, etc. Beautiful luxury look with espresso vanity cabinetry, new counter tops, disposal, and upgraded lighting. Kitchen features SS stove, self-cleaning oven, SS frost-free refrig with ice maker, dishwasher, and a built-in over-the-stove microwave.
Bathroom has granite vanity top and bronze finishes. New washer and dryer are located in the apartment - no need to share or go to laundromat.
Storage room provided with each unit. Sunny over-sized windows facing south for warm winter sun to minimize heating. Unit has AC. Application/Background Check Fee: $35 per adult..
Access to a large grass area with common area patio with fire pit and chairs for the cool Colorado evenings or for BBQs. Outdoor lighting and designated off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169380
Property Id 169380
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5699551)