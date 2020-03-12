All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 138 Foxglove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
138 Foxglove Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 5:34 PM

138 Foxglove Drive

138 Foxglove Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

138 Foxglove Dr, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome is available for an immediate move in. This home features an attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer, hardwood floor, high ceilings, new carpet, and much more. Rent is $1790 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. One time $150 Admin fee. $7 P&R fee (credit reporting). Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: 1 pet max. Dog OK. $250 refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent, per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Foxglove Drive have any available units?
138 Foxglove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 138 Foxglove Drive have?
Some of 138 Foxglove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Foxglove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 Foxglove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Foxglove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Foxglove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 138 Foxglove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 138 Foxglove Drive offers parking.
Does 138 Foxglove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Foxglove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Foxglove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 138 Foxglove Drive has a pool.
Does 138 Foxglove Drive have accessible units?
No, 138 Foxglove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Foxglove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Foxglove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Foxglove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Foxglove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College