138 Foxglove Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome is available for an immediate move in. This home features an attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer, hardwood floor, high ceilings, new carpet, and much more. Rent is $1790 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. One time $150 Admin fee. $7 P&R fee (credit reporting). Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: 1 pet max. Dog OK. $250 refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent, per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!