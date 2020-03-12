138 Foxglove Drive

Amenities
This lovely 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome is available for an immediate move in. This home features an attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer, hardwood floor, high ceilings, new carpet, and much more. Rent is $1790 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. One time $150 Admin fee. $7 P&R fee (credit reporting). Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: 1 pet max. Dog OK. $250 refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent, per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!