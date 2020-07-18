All apartments in Boulder County
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

33566 Highway 72 rear cabin

33566 Colorado Highway 72 · No Longer Available
Location

33566 Colorado Highway 72, Boulder County, CO 80403

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit rear cabin Available 07/08/19 Cozy Mountain Cabin in Beautiful Wondervu, CO - Property Id: 122922

Close to everything, but nestled in the mountains of secluded Wondervu, CO is a private cabin for rent. 25 minutes to Boulder & Golden, 40 minutes to Denver & Central City, the cabin sits adjacent to my family's main home and shares our 1 acre property with gorgeous views of the Continental Divide. Approximately 480 sf of living space includes 2 separate entries, 1 bedroom with huge closet, kitchen with oven/stove, fridge, sink & room for a 2-person dinette table, living room, bathroom with shower/tub. Updated finishes include remodeled bathroom, kitchen cabinets, interior & exterior paint. Rent includes water, trash, snow plowing of the main driveway. Propane, electricity and any cable TV or internet that you want will be responsibility of the tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122922
Property Id 122922

(RLNE4920153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

