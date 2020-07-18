33566 Highway 72 rear cabin

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Unit rear cabin Available 07/08/19 Cozy Mountain Cabin in Beautiful Wondervu, CO - Property Id: 122922



Close to everything, but nestled in the mountains of secluded Wondervu, CO is a private cabin for rent. 25 minutes to Boulder & Golden, 40 minutes to Denver & Central City, the cabin sits adjacent to my family's main home and shares our 1 acre property with gorgeous views of the Continental Divide. Approximately 480 sf of living space includes 2 separate entries, 1 bedroom with huge closet, kitchen with oven/stove, fridge, sink & room for a 2-person dinette table, living room, bathroom with shower/tub. Updated finishes include remodeled bathroom, kitchen cabinets, interior & exterior paint. Rent includes water, trash, snow plowing of the main driveway. Propane, electricity and any cable TV or internet that you want will be responsibility of the tenant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122922

Property Id 122922



(RLNE4920153)