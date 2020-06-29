LP1 Research - #1084

Amenities

Beautiful, newer 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condo with lake views located in desirable south Arvada. Spacious main living area includes living room, dining area, kitchen (huge amounts of cupboard storage space) and an eat at granite counter. Spacious main level master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Large guest bedroom with large closet and full bath. Unit comes with a one car, detached garage and rent includes water, sewer and trash. This unit has central air, stainless steel appliances and a washer dryer. Although the development is secluded, shopping, schools, restaurants, I70, Red Rocks and foothills are just minutes away. Denver is only a 20 minute drive. Four Acre Lake condominiums is lifestyle and location all wrapped up into one amazing place to live!