Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

LP1 Research - #1084

5014 Everett St · No Longer Available
Location

5014 Everett St, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/53379e1021 ---- Beautiful, newer 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condo with lake views located in desirable south Arvada. Spacious main living area includes living room, dining area, kitchen (huge amounts of cupboard storage space) and an eat at granite counter. Spacious main level master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Large guest bedroom with large closet and full bath. Unit comes with a one car, detached garage and rent includes water, sewer and trash. This unit has central air, stainless steel appliances and a washer dryer. Although the development is secluded, shopping, schools, restaurants, I70, Red Rocks and foothills are just minutes away. Denver is only a 20 minute drive. Four Acre Lake condominiums is lifestyle and location all wrapped up into one amazing place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

