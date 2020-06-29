Amenities

9662 West 63rd Place Available 02/01/19 Terrific, Remodeled 5 bed/3 bath Arvada Home - Available February 1st! - Inviting remodeled brick ranch in desirable Arvada location. Short drive to Olde Town Arvada, upcoming light rail station and popular Ralston-Central Park . Updated kitchen with walk in pantry, tile backsplash, quartz countertops. Dark hardwood floors throughout upper level with three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. Fully permitted finished basement with two conforming bedrooms, updated bathroom and bar with granite countertop and beverage cooler . Perfect for entertaining! New hot water heater, furnace and air conditioner. Hurry won't last long!!



(RLNE2358750)