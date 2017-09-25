All apartments in Arvada
9526 Loveland Way

9526 Loveland Way · No Longer Available
Location

9526 Loveland Way, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home in Candelas - Property Id: 178823

NO PETS!! Executive 5BR/4BA/3360SF home in Candelas Town View is available now. The main floor has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, 9' ceilings, bedroom, full bathroom, family room, office with glass panel doors, dining room and kitchen with SS and Granite, butler's pantry and island/breakfast bar. Upstairs is the Master Suite, Mini Master with en-suite bathroom, two bedrooms, full bathroom, loft area, laundry room with washer/dryer plus views from Standley Lake to the FlatIrons. Features include central a/c, three car attached garage, unfinished basement and more. Rent includes access to the Town View Center with fitness center and pool. The highly rated Three Creeks Elementary School bus stop is directly behind the house and it's a block from the Rocky Flats trails. Owner pays the HOA fees which includes trash removal, Tenant is responsible for all other utilities and grounds maintenance including mowing, watering, maintenance of the sprinkler system and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178823
Property Id 178823

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5406125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9526 Loveland Way have any available units?
9526 Loveland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9526 Loveland Way have?
Some of 9526 Loveland Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9526 Loveland Way currently offering any rent specials?
9526 Loveland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9526 Loveland Way pet-friendly?
No, 9526 Loveland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 9526 Loveland Way offer parking?
Yes, 9526 Loveland Way offers parking.
Does 9526 Loveland Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9526 Loveland Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9526 Loveland Way have a pool?
Yes, 9526 Loveland Way has a pool.
Does 9526 Loveland Way have accessible units?
No, 9526 Loveland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9526 Loveland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9526 Loveland Way has units with dishwashers.

