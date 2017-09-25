9526 Loveland Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Home in Candelas



NO PETS!! Executive 5BR/4BA/3360SF home in Candelas Town View is available now. The main floor has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, 9' ceilings, bedroom, full bathroom, family room, office with glass panel doors, dining room and kitchen with SS and Granite, butler's pantry and island/breakfast bar. Upstairs is the Master Suite, Mini Master with en-suite bathroom, two bedrooms, full bathroom, loft area, laundry room with washer/dryer plus views from Standley Lake to the FlatIrons. Features include central a/c, three car attached garage, unfinished basement and more. Rent includes access to the Town View Center with fitness center and pool. The highly rated Three Creeks Elementary School bus stop is directly behind the house and it's a block from the Rocky Flats trails. Owner pays the HOA fees which includes trash removal, Tenant is responsible for all other utilities and grounds maintenance including mowing, watering, maintenance of the sprinkler system and snow removal.

No Pets Allowed



