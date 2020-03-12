All apartments in Arvada
9385 Kilmer Way

No Longer Available
Location

9385 Kilmer Way, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9385 Kilmer Way Available 05/26/19 Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Arvada's Candelas Neighborhood - Highly sought after floor plan with open kitchen, dining and great room that boast 9 foot ceilings. Kitchen WOWS with 42" espresso colored cabinets, frost white quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Dramatic vaulted ceiling over staircase floods. Second floor feels as voluminous as the first with 9 foot ceilings. A laundry room with natural light and built in linen shelving makes this chore a bit more enjoyable! The large master bedroom, master bath with over-sized shower and large walk-in closet complete this well designed home. Plus, central air-conditioning, 9 foot ceilings in the basement and 1.68 Kw solar panels. Pets negotiable with additional deposit (no more than 2).

(RLNE4854095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9385 Kilmer Way have any available units?
9385 Kilmer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9385 Kilmer Way have?
Some of 9385 Kilmer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9385 Kilmer Way currently offering any rent specials?
9385 Kilmer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9385 Kilmer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9385 Kilmer Way is pet friendly.
Does 9385 Kilmer Way offer parking?
Yes, 9385 Kilmer Way offers parking.
Does 9385 Kilmer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9385 Kilmer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9385 Kilmer Way have a pool?
Yes, 9385 Kilmer Way has a pool.
Does 9385 Kilmer Way have accessible units?
No, 9385 Kilmer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9385 Kilmer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9385 Kilmer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
