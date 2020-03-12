Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9385 Kilmer Way Available 05/26/19 Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Arvada's Candelas Neighborhood - Highly sought after floor plan with open kitchen, dining and great room that boast 9 foot ceilings. Kitchen WOWS with 42" espresso colored cabinets, frost white quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Dramatic vaulted ceiling over staircase floods. Second floor feels as voluminous as the first with 9 foot ceilings. A laundry room with natural light and built in linen shelving makes this chore a bit more enjoyable! The large master bedroom, master bath with over-sized shower and large walk-in closet complete this well designed home. Plus, central air-conditioning, 9 foot ceilings in the basement and 1.68 Kw solar panels. Pets negotiable with additional deposit (no more than 2).



(RLNE4854095)