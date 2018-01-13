All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
9352 Pike Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9352 Pike Way

9352 Pike Way · (303) 545-6000
Location

9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO 80007

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9352 Pike Way · Avail. Aug 15

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3580 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a study/office on the main level. Awesome upgrades throughout with a Gourmet Style Kitchen boasting granite counters, SS Appl, and upgraded cabinetry! Beautiful flooring flows from the front door throughout the main level. Restoration Hardware furniture throughout the entire home! HOA and trash paid for by owners. Lease includes access to Candelas Community Centers (pool, fitness center, entertainment area).

Fantastic entertaining home with an expanded trex deck, patio furniture and beautiful landscaping. Built in grill and outdoor kitchen set up. Fully equipped gym in the basement. Spacious 3 car tandem garage! Solar panels. Low Maintenance yard with lots of rock, pet grass, and two large planter boxes for growing your own goodies! Superb views and location on a cul-de-sac with a large park just a couple houses away. Endless trails! Community center includes 2 swimming pools+ fitness center. New K-8 school and brand new King Soopers down the street. Ready for you to just move in!

(RLNE4978879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9352 Pike Way have any available units?
9352 Pike Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9352 Pike Way have?
Some of 9352 Pike Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9352 Pike Way currently offering any rent specials?
9352 Pike Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9352 Pike Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9352 Pike Way is pet friendly.
Does 9352 Pike Way offer parking?
Yes, 9352 Pike Way does offer parking.
Does 9352 Pike Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9352 Pike Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9352 Pike Way have a pool?
Yes, 9352 Pike Way has a pool.
Does 9352 Pike Way have accessible units?
No, 9352 Pike Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9352 Pike Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9352 Pike Way does not have units with dishwashers.
