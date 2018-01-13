Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a study/office on the main level. Awesome upgrades throughout with a Gourmet Style Kitchen boasting granite counters, SS Appl, and upgraded cabinetry! Beautiful flooring flows from the front door throughout the main level. Restoration Hardware furniture throughout the entire home! HOA and trash paid for by owners. Lease includes access to Candelas Community Centers (pool, fitness center, entertainment area).



Fantastic entertaining home with an expanded trex deck, patio furniture and beautiful landscaping. Built in grill and outdoor kitchen set up. Fully equipped gym in the basement. Spacious 3 car tandem garage! Solar panels. Low Maintenance yard with lots of rock, pet grass, and two large planter boxes for growing your own goodies! Superb views and location on a cul-de-sac with a large park just a couple houses away. Endless trails! Community center includes 2 swimming pools+ fitness center. New K-8 school and brand new King Soopers down the street. Ready for you to just move in!



(RLNE4978879)