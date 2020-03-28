Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8662 Eldridge Street Available 07/31/19 Three Bedroom Single Family Home Available For Rent in Arvada's Five Parks Neighborhood - Your new lifestyle begins from the charming wrap around front porch where you watch your kids play in the park, catch up with friendly neighbors and gaze at the lake and mountain views. Your new home welcomes you inside with a light filled two story great room and amazing gourmet kitchen that is the heart of this home featuring custom hickory cabinets, granite counters, extended island, stainless appliances and an inviable walk in pantry. Extensive hardwood floors, gas fireplace, master suite with a HUGE double walk in closet, main level office and three car garage make this home special. Private, beautifully landscaped low maintenance yard with an oversized patio and garden beds is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Award winning Five Parks neighborhood with coffee shop, great restaurants, pool with splash park, clubhouse, fitness center, concert and movie nights, bike and walking trails, five parks and Meiklejohn Elementary school offers a sense of community like no other.



(RLNE5009112)