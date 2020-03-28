All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8662 Eldridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8662 Eldridge Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

8662 Eldridge Street

8662 Eldridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8662 Eldridge Street, Arvada, CO 80005
Village of Five Parks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8662 Eldridge Street Available 07/31/19 Three Bedroom Single Family Home Available For Rent in Arvada's Five Parks Neighborhood - Your new lifestyle begins from the charming wrap around front porch where you watch your kids play in the park, catch up with friendly neighbors and gaze at the lake and mountain views. Your new home welcomes you inside with a light filled two story great room and amazing gourmet kitchen that is the heart of this home featuring custom hickory cabinets, granite counters, extended island, stainless appliances and an inviable walk in pantry. Extensive hardwood floors, gas fireplace, master suite with a HUGE double walk in closet, main level office and three car garage make this home special. Private, beautifully landscaped low maintenance yard with an oversized patio and garden beds is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Award winning Five Parks neighborhood with coffee shop, great restaurants, pool with splash park, clubhouse, fitness center, concert and movie nights, bike and walking trails, five parks and Meiklejohn Elementary school offers a sense of community like no other.

(RLNE5009112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8662 Eldridge Street have any available units?
8662 Eldridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8662 Eldridge Street have?
Some of 8662 Eldridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8662 Eldridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
8662 Eldridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8662 Eldridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8662 Eldridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 8662 Eldridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 8662 Eldridge Street offers parking.
Does 8662 Eldridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8662 Eldridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8662 Eldridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 8662 Eldridge Street has a pool.
Does 8662 Eldridge Street have accessible units?
No, 8662 Eldridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8662 Eldridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8662 Eldridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College