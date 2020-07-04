8645 Torrey Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom 3,970sqft. home located in Leyden Rock! Built in 2015, this bright and spacious home features a luxury gourmet kitchen with extended cabinets fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room with amazing mountain views. With a large, private yard and built on deck you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! A 3-car garage is the icing on the cake for this beautiful modern home. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.