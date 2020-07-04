All apartments in Arvada
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

8645 Torrey Street

8645 Torrey St · No Longer Available
Location

8645 Torrey St, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom 3,970sqft. home located in Leyden Rock! Built in 2015, this bright and spacious home features a luxury gourmet kitchen with extended cabinets fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room with amazing mountain views. With a large, private yard and built on deck you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! A 3-car garage is the icing on the cake for this beautiful modern home. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 Torrey Street have any available units?
8645 Torrey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8645 Torrey Street have?
Some of 8645 Torrey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8645 Torrey Street currently offering any rent specials?
8645 Torrey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 Torrey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8645 Torrey Street is pet friendly.
Does 8645 Torrey Street offer parking?
Yes, 8645 Torrey Street offers parking.
Does 8645 Torrey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8645 Torrey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 Torrey Street have a pool?
No, 8645 Torrey Street does not have a pool.
Does 8645 Torrey Street have accessible units?
No, 8645 Torrey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 Torrey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8645 Torrey Street does not have units with dishwashers.

