Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:25 PM

8553 Chase Drive

8553 Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8553 Chase Drive, Arvada, CO 80003
Arbor Green Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
This beautiful condo sits right on the 7th hole of a beautiful golf course. As you enter, you will love the spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace. The family room opens into the dining room and kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and countertop space. Just off the dining room is your private fenced patio overlooking the golf course. As you walk down the hall, you will find two nicely sized bedrooms that share a full bathroom that has been updated with a stunning vanity and mirror. At the end of the hall, you will find the master suite featuring a walk-in closet and private 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub). Also included in the property is a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. The community features include a beautiful pool. Close to dining, shopping and more!! * Water, sewer and trash included in the rent Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8553 Chase Drive have any available units?
8553 Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8553 Chase Drive have?
Some of 8553 Chase Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8553 Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8553 Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8553 Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8553 Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8553 Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 8553 Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8553 Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8553 Chase Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8553 Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8553 Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 8553 Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 8553 Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8553 Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8553 Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.
