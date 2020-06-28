8553 Chase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry pool internet access

This beautiful condo sits right on the 7th hole of a beautiful golf course. As you enter, you will love the spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace. The family room opens into the dining room and kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and countertop space. Just off the dining room is your private fenced patio overlooking the golf course. As you walk down the hall, you will find two nicely sized bedrooms that share a full bathroom that has been updated with a stunning vanity and mirror. At the end of the hall, you will find the master suite featuring a walk-in closet and private 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub). Also included in the property is a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. The community features include a beautiful pool. Close to dining, shopping and more!! * Water, sewer and trash included in the rent Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com