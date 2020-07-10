8276 Iris Ct.

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Arvada! - Lovely 2-story home with many updates and low maintenance front and backyard. Master suite and 3/4 master bath upstairs with two good sized secondary bedrooms. Granite counters and stainless appliances in the updated kitchen. Community Pool located close by. Lots of natural light and open concept home with a loft overlooking the living room. This one is a must see and will not last long.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,395

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,395

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 2-Car Attached Garage

UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas, electric and water

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



