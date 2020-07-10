All apartments in Arvada
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

8276 Iris Ct.

8276 Iris Court · No Longer Available
Location

8276 Iris Court, Arvada, CO 80005
Meadowglen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Arvada! - Lovely 2-story home with many updates and low maintenance front and backyard. Master suite and 3/4 master bath upstairs with two good sized secondary bedrooms. Granite counters and stainless appliances in the updated kitchen. Community Pool located close by. Lots of natural light and open concept home with a loft overlooking the living room. This one is a must see and will not last long.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,395
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,395
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-Car Attached Garage
UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas, electric and water
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE5816091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8276 Iris Ct. have any available units?
8276 Iris Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8276 Iris Ct. have?
Some of 8276 Iris Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8276 Iris Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
8276 Iris Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8276 Iris Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8276 Iris Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 8276 Iris Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 8276 Iris Ct. offers parking.
Does 8276 Iris Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8276 Iris Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8276 Iris Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 8276 Iris Ct. has a pool.
Does 8276 Iris Ct. have accessible units?
No, 8276 Iris Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 8276 Iris Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8276 Iris Ct. has units with dishwashers.

