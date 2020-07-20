All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8145 W. 54th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8145 W. 54th Pl.
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

8145 W. 54th Pl.

8145 West 54th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8145 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8145 W. 54th Pl. Available 07/29/19 Walk to Olde Town Arvada! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Near Starbucks, Natural Grocers and Target, close to I-70 for a quick commute downtown. Light rail is going in nearby, the Gold Line!

Water and Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $65/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4987589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8145 W. 54th Pl. have any available units?
8145 W. 54th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8145 W. 54th Pl. have?
Some of 8145 W. 54th Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8145 W. 54th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
8145 W. 54th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8145 W. 54th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8145 W. 54th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 8145 W. 54th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 8145 W. 54th Pl. offers parking.
Does 8145 W. 54th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8145 W. 54th Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8145 W. 54th Pl. have a pool?
No, 8145 W. 54th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 8145 W. 54th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 8145 W. 54th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 8145 W. 54th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8145 W. 54th Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArvada 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College