All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8123 W 51st Pl #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8123 W 51st Pl #102
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

8123 W 51st Pl #102

8123 W 51st Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8123 W 51st Pl, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See!!! Arvada Condo/ Ground floor with 1 car Garage/ No Stairs! - This ground floor condo offers - New flooring, new paint; 2bed, 2bath, 4 piece master bath with walk in closet; gas fireplace, central AC, upgraded stainless appliances, washer and dryer, small enclosed patio, 1 car detached garage, great location, close to public transportation, easy access to I70 and shopping. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app per adult on the lease. Lease includes: trash. Please call Beacon Property Management to set up a showing 303-347-0975 ext 101.

(RLNE2475225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8123 W 51st Pl #102 have any available units?
8123 W 51st Pl #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8123 W 51st Pl #102 have?
Some of 8123 W 51st Pl #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8123 W 51st Pl #102 currently offering any rent specials?
8123 W 51st Pl #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8123 W 51st Pl #102 pet-friendly?
No, 8123 W 51st Pl #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8123 W 51st Pl #102 offer parking?
Yes, 8123 W 51st Pl #102 offers parking.
Does 8123 W 51st Pl #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8123 W 51st Pl #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8123 W 51st Pl #102 have a pool?
No, 8123 W 51st Pl #102 does not have a pool.
Does 8123 W 51st Pl #102 have accessible units?
No, 8123 W 51st Pl #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8123 W 51st Pl #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8123 W 51st Pl #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College