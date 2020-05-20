8123 W 51st Pl #102

Amenities

Must See!!! Arvada Condo/ Ground floor with 1 car Garage/ No Stairs! - This ground floor condo offers - New flooring, new paint; 2bed, 2bath, 4 piece master bath with walk in closet; gas fireplace, central AC, upgraded stainless appliances, washer and dryer, small enclosed patio, 1 car detached garage, great location, close to public transportation, easy access to I70 and shopping. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app per adult on the lease. Lease includes: trash. Please call Beacon Property Management to set up a showing 303-347-0975 ext 101.



(RLNE2475225)