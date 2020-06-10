All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

8108 Ralston Rd

8108 Ralston Road · (303) 264-9684
Location

8108 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $855 · Avail. Jul 1

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Large Room for Rent near Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 129623

ROOM FOR RENT. Ideal for students or single adults who need a comfortable room in an ideal location. This is a shared building with office and separate floor for residents. This is a spacious room on the 2nd floor with a shared bathroom/shower/kitchen over 300 sq. ft. Property within 3 minutes distance from Old Towne Arvada by car but also within walking distance. There is a RTD bus stop across the street. Light rail from Old Towne is a pleasant 15 minute ride to downtown Denver. There is a shared washer and dryer on the lower level and a shared kitchen on the main level. Well kept building very conveniently located near restaurants, grocery store, post office, Wal-Mart, retail and night life in Old Towne Arvada. Across the street from the Arvada Police Department. This is a large room with lots of lights from 3 windows. Has two closets and hardwood floors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129623
Property Id 129623

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 Ralston Rd have any available units?
8108 Ralston Rd has a unit available for $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8108 Ralston Rd have?
Some of 8108 Ralston Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8108 Ralston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Ralston Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Ralston Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8108 Ralston Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8108 Ralston Rd offer parking?
No, 8108 Ralston Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8108 Ralston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8108 Ralston Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Ralston Rd have a pool?
No, 8108 Ralston Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8108 Ralston Rd have accessible units?
No, 8108 Ralston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Ralston Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8108 Ralston Rd has units with dishwashers.
