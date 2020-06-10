8108 Ralston Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Large Room for Rent near Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 129623



ROOM FOR RENT. Ideal for students or single adults who need a comfortable room in an ideal location. This is a shared building with office and separate floor for residents. This is a spacious room on the 2nd floor with a shared bathroom/shower/kitchen over 300 sq. ft. Property within 3 minutes distance from Old Towne Arvada by car but also within walking distance. There is a RTD bus stop across the street. Light rail from Old Towne is a pleasant 15 minute ride to downtown Denver. There is a shared washer and dryer on the lower level and a shared kitchen on the main level. Well kept building very conveniently located near restaurants, grocery store, post office, Wal-Mart, retail and night life in Old Towne Arvada. Across the street from the Arvada Police Department. This is a large room with lots of lights from 3 windows. Has two closets and hardwood floors.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129623

Property Id 129623



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837696)