All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 7895 Allison Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
7895 Allison Way
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:32 PM

7895 Allison Way

7895 Allison Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7895 Allison Way, Arvada, CO 80005
Club Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
Incredible 2 bedroom condo in Club Crest Condos!

Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Arvada. Enjoy the open floor plan with new paint and textured ceiling and walls, as well as new LVT plank floors. The kitchen is complete with white appliances and new countertops, stove and microwave. It even has updated electrical throughout the unit, including LED dimmers. Other great features include AC, washer and dryer, and a wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy the views from the balcony. Parking includes 1 reserved parking space. Enjoy access to a community pool and tennis courts!

Located in the Club Crest Condos near the Ponoma and Lake Arbor neighborhoods, this condo has everything you need! Get outside and spend time at Club Crest North Park or Meadowglen Park, both within walking distance. Multiple shops and restaurants nearby, include Target, Sprouts, King Soopers, Chick-Fil-A and more. Shopping at Flatirons Mall and Downtown Arvada are also nearby. Travel is easy with access to I-76 and Highway 36. Nearby schools include Warder Elementary, Pomona High School, Jefferson Academy Charter, Wayne Carl Middle School, Standley Lake High School, and Ralston Valley High School.

Water, sewer, trash and recycling are included in the rent.

1 medium dog allowed with owner approval, deposit, and $50/month pet rent.

**Renter's Insurance is required.**

**16 month lease**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7895 Allison Way have any available units?
7895 Allison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7895 Allison Way have?
Some of 7895 Allison Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7895 Allison Way currently offering any rent specials?
7895 Allison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7895 Allison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7895 Allison Way is pet friendly.
Does 7895 Allison Way offer parking?
Yes, 7895 Allison Way offers parking.
Does 7895 Allison Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7895 Allison Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7895 Allison Way have a pool?
Yes, 7895 Allison Way has a pool.
Does 7895 Allison Way have accessible units?
No, 7895 Allison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7895 Allison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7895 Allison Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College