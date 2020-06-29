7895 Allison Way

Amenities

Incredible 2 bedroom condo in Club Crest Condos!



Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Arvada. Enjoy the open floor plan with new paint and textured ceiling and walls, as well as new LVT plank floors. The kitchen is complete with white appliances and new countertops, stove and microwave. It even has updated electrical throughout the unit, including LED dimmers. Other great features include AC, washer and dryer, and a wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy the views from the balcony. Parking includes 1 reserved parking space. Enjoy access to a community pool and tennis courts!



Located in the Club Crest Condos near the Ponoma and Lake Arbor neighborhoods, this condo has everything you need! Get outside and spend time at Club Crest North Park or Meadowglen Park, both within walking distance. Multiple shops and restaurants nearby, include Target, Sprouts, King Soopers, Chick-Fil-A and more. Shopping at Flatirons Mall and Downtown Arvada are also nearby. Travel is easy with access to I-76 and Highway 36. Nearby schools include Warder Elementary, Pomona High School, Jefferson Academy Charter, Wayne Carl Middle School, Standley Lake High School, and Ralston Valley High School.



Water, sewer, trash and recycling are included in the rent.



1 medium dog allowed with owner approval, deposit, and $50/month pet rent.



**Renter's Insurance is required.**



**16 month lease**



