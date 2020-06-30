All apartments in Arvada
7514 Robinson Way
7514 Robinson Way

Location

7514 Robinson Way, Arvada, CO 80003
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful property and location! One block from Old Town Arvada shopping, dining, and light rail.

Enjoy the very short one block walk to Old Town Arvada dining and shopping or enjoy your backyard oasis. This townhouse style unit is a one of a kind and waiting for you! Very well maintained, private, small complex. Great floor plan with 1 good size bedroom next to living room, large living room with refinished real hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with newer appliances, upgraded cabinets, tile floors and tile granite countertops. Owner provides lawn care and snow removal for the front and the back! On-site coin operated laundry for convenience available to you 24/7. Apt Includes: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Microwave. Rent $1,295.00+$45.00 utility bill back, Deposit $1,295.00, $40 Application Fee Per Adult Occupant. Tenants pay gas and electric. Cats and small dogs allowed with separate pet deposit of $250/pet and $35/pet monthly. Max of 2 pets. No smoking. **Pictures represent model unit** Call, text or e mail to set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 Robinson Way have any available units?
7514 Robinson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514 Robinson Way have?
Some of 7514 Robinson Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 Robinson Way currently offering any rent specials?
7514 Robinson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 Robinson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7514 Robinson Way is pet friendly.
Does 7514 Robinson Way offer parking?
No, 7514 Robinson Way does not offer parking.
Does 7514 Robinson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 Robinson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 Robinson Way have a pool?
No, 7514 Robinson Way does not have a pool.
Does 7514 Robinson Way have accessible units?
No, 7514 Robinson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 Robinson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7514 Robinson Way has units with dishwashers.

