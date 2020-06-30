7514 Robinson Way

Amenities

Wonderful property and location! One block from Old Town Arvada shopping, dining, and light rail.



Enjoy the very short one block walk to Old Town Arvada dining and shopping or enjoy your backyard oasis. This townhouse style unit is a one of a kind and waiting for you! Very well maintained, private, small complex. Great floor plan with 1 good size bedroom next to living room, large living room with refinished real hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with newer appliances, upgraded cabinets, tile floors and tile granite countertops. Owner provides lawn care and snow removal for the front and the back! On-site coin operated laundry for convenience available to you 24/7. Apt Includes: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Microwave. Rent $1,295.00+$45.00 utility bill back, Deposit $1,295.00, $40 Application Fee Per Adult Occupant. Tenants pay gas and electric. Cats and small dogs allowed with separate pet deposit of $250/pet and $35/pet monthly. Max of 2 pets. No smoking. **Pictures represent model unit** Call, text or e mail to set up a showing today!