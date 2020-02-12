7397 Deframe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Ralston Valley will welcome you with 2,292 square feet of living space on a 13,947 square feet lot!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, a washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a sun room, a finished basement, and 2 extra storage sheds. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage with an additional RV parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. This lovely home is located within a cul-de-sac. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Indiana Street Open Space, Farmstead Park, Moon Gulch Park, Youth Memorial Sports Complex, and Arvada Skatepark. Also nearby are Meadows Centre, Ralston Square, Westwoods Shopping Center, Towne Center at Brookhill, FlatIron Crossing, Arvada Center for the arts and Humanities, Target, Sprouts, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 93, Highway 36, and Wadsworth Blvd.



Nearby schools include Van Arsdale Elementary School, Oberon Middle School, and Ralston Valley High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes high speed internet.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.