7397 Deframe Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:12 PM

7397 Deframe Street

7397 Deframe Street · No Longer Available
Location

7397 Deframe Street, Arvada, CO 80005
Ralston Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Ralston Valley will welcome you with 2,292 square feet of living space on a 13,947 square feet lot!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, a washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a sun room, a finished basement, and 2 extra storage sheds. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage with an additional RV parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. This lovely home is located within a cul-de-sac. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Indiana Street Open Space, Farmstead Park, Moon Gulch Park, Youth Memorial Sports Complex, and Arvada Skatepark. Also nearby are Meadows Centre, Ralston Square, Westwoods Shopping Center, Towne Center at Brookhill, FlatIron Crossing, Arvada Center for the arts and Humanities, Target, Sprouts, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 93, Highway 36, and Wadsworth Blvd.

Nearby schools include Van Arsdale Elementary School, Oberon Middle School, and Ralston Valley High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes high speed internet.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7397 Deframe Street have any available units?
7397 Deframe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7397 Deframe Street have?
Some of 7397 Deframe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7397 Deframe Street currently offering any rent specials?
7397 Deframe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7397 Deframe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7397 Deframe Street is pet friendly.
Does 7397 Deframe Street offer parking?
Yes, 7397 Deframe Street offers parking.
Does 7397 Deframe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7397 Deframe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7397 Deframe Street have a pool?
No, 7397 Deframe Street does not have a pool.
Does 7397 Deframe Street have accessible units?
No, 7397 Deframe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7397 Deframe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7397 Deframe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
