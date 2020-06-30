6741 Quay Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Video & application: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=138674238



This charming bi-level single family home boasts 1,802 finished square feet with a living/family room, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on the upper level and a living/family room PLUS 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom on the lower level. The upper level has beautiful hardwood floors and the lower level has carpeting plus large windows that provide lots of natural light. The bathrooms and kitchen are beautifully decorated with custom tile work. Appliances include stove, refrigerator and dishwasher and the kitchen features granite counter-tops. This home has hook-ups for full size washer & dryer.



The fenced backyard has a huge deck, 2 storage sheds and plenty of room to play! It has an attached 1 car garage, mature trees and is located in a quiet neighborhood. Just minutes away from recreational facilities such as Secrest Youth and Teen Center, , Harold D Lutz Sports Complex, Ralston Recreation Area and of course Colorado's Ultimate Playground - The Rocky Mountains! Tons of nearby shopping including: Colorado Mills Mall, King Soopers, Safeway, Target, Kohls, and lots of restaurants.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $4,500+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Pets negotiable with additional fee. No smoking.



Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.