Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

6741 Quay Ct

6741 Quay Court · No Longer Available
Location

6741 Quay Court, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Video & application: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=138674238

This charming bi-level single family home boasts 1,802 finished square feet with a living/family room, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on the upper level and a living/family room PLUS 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom on the lower level. The upper level has beautiful hardwood floors and the lower level has carpeting plus large windows that provide lots of natural light. The bathrooms and kitchen are beautifully decorated with custom tile work. Appliances include stove, refrigerator and dishwasher and the kitchen features granite counter-tops. This home has hook-ups for full size washer & dryer.

The fenced backyard has a huge deck, 2 storage sheds and plenty of room to play! It has an attached 1 car garage, mature trees and is located in a quiet neighborhood. Just minutes away from recreational facilities such as Secrest Youth and Teen Center, , Harold D Lutz Sports Complex, Ralston Recreation Area and of course Colorado's Ultimate Playground - The Rocky Mountains! Tons of nearby shopping including: Colorado Mills Mall, King Soopers, Safeway, Target, Kohls, and lots of restaurants.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $4,500+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Pets negotiable with additional fee. No smoking.

Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 Quay Ct have any available units?
6741 Quay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6741 Quay Ct have?
Some of 6741 Quay Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6741 Quay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6741 Quay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 Quay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6741 Quay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6741 Quay Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6741 Quay Ct offers parking.
Does 6741 Quay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6741 Quay Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 Quay Ct have a pool?
No, 6741 Quay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6741 Quay Ct have accessible units?
No, 6741 Quay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 Quay Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6741 Quay Ct has units with dishwashers.

