Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6630 Depew Ct

6630 Depew Court · No Longer Available
Location

6630 Depew Court, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to 6630 Depew Ct. This Ranch home features a Fantastic Remodel in Awesome Arvada Neighborhood!! Open and Bright Floor Plan * All New Stainless Steel Appliances * Slab Granite * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Custom Tile Throughout * New Cabinets, Carpet, Paint * Tons of Light, Many Large Windows & A Large Detached 2 Car Garage!! Close to Parks, Shopping, Schools *

Lease term: 1 year minimum

Close to highways, shopping, schools, etc. For more information visit
Call NOW for a private showing 303-564-6646

Basic information about process... animal section below does not override any verbiage above....

We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.
To Qualify for any of our properties:
To qualify for any of our properties:
1. Call and schedule a showing of the property
a. Fill out Rental Application - $50.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagementllc.propertyware.com/

Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:
b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.
c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.
d. Provide copy of driver's license
2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)
a. We work with the following situations:
1. Divorce
2. Foreclosure
3. Short Sale
4. Bankruptcy
3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.
4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30 day pro-ration.
5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.
6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.

Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.

There is a $700.00 - $1,000.00 non-refundable pet fee that applies depending on the number of pets. $700.00 for one (1) pet, $800.00 for two (2) pets, $900.00 for three (3) or more pets. ALL CATS MUST BE FIXED! It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.

To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 Depew Ct have any available units?
6630 Depew Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6630 Depew Ct have?
Some of 6630 Depew Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 Depew Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Depew Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Depew Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6630 Depew Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6630 Depew Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6630 Depew Ct offers parking.
Does 6630 Depew Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Depew Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Depew Ct have a pool?
No, 6630 Depew Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Depew Ct have accessible units?
No, 6630 Depew Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 Depew Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6630 Depew Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
