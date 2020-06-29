6465 Yank Court A

Amenities
Yank Court - Property Id: 270823
2 bed, 2 bath, end-unit ranch townhome in Autumnwood that's nicely situated and faces an expansive grass "courtyard". This home has been well-maintained and updated. It's a light and bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Freshly painted with beautiful newer laminate floors. Includes a nice size master suite and a second bedroom/office space. Kitchen has quartz countertops, eating nook area and cozy patio off of it. Large unfinished basement with impressive amount of storage. 2-car garage attached. Newer furnace and water heater. This is a fantastic opportunity for one-level living in a quiet community.
