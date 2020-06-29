All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6465 Yank Court A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6465 Yank Court A
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

6465 Yank Court A

6465 Yank Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6465 Yank Court, Arvada, CO 80004
Ralston Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Yank Court - Property Id: 270823

2 bed, 2 bath, end-unit ranch townhome in Autumnwood that's nicely situated and faces an expansive grass "courtyard". This home has been well-maintained and updated. It's a light and bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Freshly painted with beautiful newer laminate floors. Includes a nice size master suite and a second bedroom/office space. Kitchen has quartz countertops, eating nook area and cozy patio off of it. Large unfinished basement with impressive amount of storage. 2-car garage attached. Newer furnace and water heater. This is a fantastic opportunity for one-level living in a quiet community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270823
Property Id 270823

(RLNE5741473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6465 Yank Court A have any available units?
6465 Yank Court A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6465 Yank Court A have?
Some of 6465 Yank Court A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6465 Yank Court A currently offering any rent specials?
6465 Yank Court A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6465 Yank Court A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6465 Yank Court A is pet friendly.
Does 6465 Yank Court A offer parking?
Yes, 6465 Yank Court A offers parking.
Does 6465 Yank Court A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6465 Yank Court A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6465 Yank Court A have a pool?
No, 6465 Yank Court A does not have a pool.
Does 6465 Yank Court A have accessible units?
No, 6465 Yank Court A does not have accessible units.
Does 6465 Yank Court A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6465 Yank Court A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College