Arvada, CO
6465 Winona Ct
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:36 PM

6465 Winona Ct

6465 Winona Court · No Longer Available
Location

6465 Winona Court, Arvada, CO 80003

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Ranch style house with basement, chain-link fenced yard, 1 car garage with opener, all new flooring throughout main level. New light fixtures and blinds. Updated Eat-In Kitchen complete with refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Updated bathrooms. Basement complete with finished family room and full sized washer-dryer hookups. Small dog okay with additional $300 pet deposit. NO CATS. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6465 Winona Ct have any available units?
6465 Winona Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6465 Winona Ct have?
Some of 6465 Winona Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6465 Winona Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6465 Winona Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6465 Winona Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6465 Winona Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6465 Winona Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6465 Winona Ct offers parking.
Does 6465 Winona Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6465 Winona Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6465 Winona Ct have a pool?
No, 6465 Winona Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6465 Winona Ct have accessible units?
No, 6465 Winona Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6465 Winona Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6465 Winona Ct has units with dishwashers.

