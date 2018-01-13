6465 Winona Ct

Amenities

Ranch style house with basement, chain-link fenced yard, 1 car garage with opener, all new flooring throughout main level. New light fixtures and blinds. Updated Eat-In Kitchen complete with refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Updated bathrooms. Basement complete with finished family room and full sized washer-dryer hookups. Small dog okay with additional $300 pet deposit. NO CATS. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.