6319 Iris Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking garage online portal

Expansive 5BD, 3BA Energy Certified, Arvada Home With Large Finished Basement And Back Yard! - Completely remodeled expansive corner unit tucked away in cozy Arvada Alta Vista area. Enjoy time in the open concept living and dining room space with all new flooring. Plenty of storage and entertainment space in the basement, or walk/bike to one of the many neighborhood parks or lakes.



Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Dogs negotiable. Sorry, no cats.

*Tenant responsible for all utilities.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5886201)