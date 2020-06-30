All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

6319 Iris Way

6319 Iris Way · No Longer Available
Location

6319 Iris Way, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
online portal
Expansive 5BD, 3BA Energy Certified, Arvada Home With Large Finished Basement And Back Yard! - Completely remodeled expansive corner unit tucked away in cozy Arvada Alta Vista area. Enjoy time in the open concept living and dining room space with all new flooring. Plenty of storage and entertainment space in the basement, or walk/bike to one of the many neighborhood parks or lakes.

Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Dogs negotiable. Sorry, no cats.
*Tenant responsible for all utilities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5886201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 Iris Way have any available units?
6319 Iris Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6319 Iris Way have?
Some of 6319 Iris Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 Iris Way currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Iris Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Iris Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6319 Iris Way is pet friendly.
Does 6319 Iris Way offer parking?
Yes, 6319 Iris Way offers parking.
Does 6319 Iris Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6319 Iris Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Iris Way have a pool?
No, 6319 Iris Way does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Iris Way have accessible units?
No, 6319 Iris Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 Iris Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 Iris Way has units with dishwashers.
